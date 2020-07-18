9745 Touchton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym game room pool tennis court

Il Villagio - Come live in this gorgeous community. This two bedroom with a loft, two and half bath townhome has a kitchen equipped with a flat top range, overhead microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser in the door, granite counter tops, breakfast nook area, tiled floors downstairs. The bedrooms are upstairs with the loft area perfect for an office, game room or play area for the kids. The master bath has a dual sinks and a large tiled walk-in shower. Also comes with a washer and dryer. Minutes from Tinseltown, the Avenues and Deerwood business district. This is 24/7 manned secured community with perfectly maintained Amenities. This is an End unit which has more privacy and very silent place to live and enjoy the nature.