9745 Touchton Road
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:25 AM

9745 Touchton Road

9745 Touchton Road East · (703) 975-3985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9745 Touchton Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,320

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
pool
tennis court
Il Villagio - Come live in this gorgeous community. This two bedroom with a loft, two and half bath townhome has a kitchen equipped with a flat top range, overhead microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser in the door, granite counter tops, breakfast nook area, tiled floors downstairs. The bedrooms are upstairs with the loft area perfect for an office, game room or play area for the kids. The master bath has a dual sinks and a large tiled walk-in shower. Also comes with a washer and dryer. Minutes from Tinseltown, the Avenues and Deerwood business district. This is 24/7 manned secured community with perfectly maintained Amenities. This is an End unit which has more privacy and very silent place to live and enjoy the nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Road have any available units?
9745 Touchton Road has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Road have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Road currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Road pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Road offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Road does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Road have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Road has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Road have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Road has units with dishwashers.
