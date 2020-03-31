All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

9745 Touchton Rd 2224

9745 Touchton Rd 2224 · No Longer Available
Location

9745 Touchton Rd 2224, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
2B/2.5B condo in Il Villagio for rent with great amenities *** HALF OFF rent with immediate move in*** - Great community with guarded gate.Unit backs to the Preserve. 2 master suites upstairs, half bath downstairs. Nice hardwood floors in the living area. All
stainless steel appliances, solid surface counter tops. Amenities include state of the art fitness center,club house, tennis court,basket ball court, club pool, car wash area and pest control included in the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4660439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Rd 2224 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Rd 2224's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Rd 2224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2224 does not have units with dishwashers.
