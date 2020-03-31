9745 Touchton Rd 2224

Amenities
2B/2.5B condo in Il Villagio for rent with great amenities *** HALF OFF rent with immediate move in*** - Great community with guarded gate.Unit backs to the Preserve. 2 master suites upstairs, half bath downstairs. Nice hardwood floors in the living area. All
stainless steel appliances, solid surface counter tops. Amenities include state of the art fitness center,club house, tennis court,basket ball court, club pool, car wash area and pest control included in the rent.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4660439)