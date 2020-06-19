All apartments in Jacksonville
9745 Touchton Rd #1724

9745 Touchton Rd 1724 · (904) 281-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9745 Touchton Rd 1724, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
9745 Touchton Rd #1724 Available 07/01/20 Il Villagio - WATER VIEW!! This 2 story condo is located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of IL Villagio. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 condo, with stunning water views, a washer & dryer, and a screened lanai! The Il Villagio community offers a community pool, basketball court, fitness room, and tennis court! Tenant to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in, per HOA: All (fully completed) paperwork is required to be turned into the manage. No pets

(RLNE2073397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Rd #1724 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Rd #1724's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Rd #1724 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1724 does not have units with dishwashers.
