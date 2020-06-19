Amenities

9745 Touchton Rd #1724 Available 07/01/20 Il Villagio - WATER VIEW!! This 2 story condo is located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of IL Villagio. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 condo, with stunning water views, a washer & dryer, and a screened lanai! The Il Villagio community offers a community pool, basketball court, fitness room, and tennis court! Tenant to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in, per HOA: All (fully completed) paperwork is required to be turned into the manage. No pets



