9595 Amarante Cir #16

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3 Bedroom Condo Available in Mandarin Area - Baymeadows/Mandarin This 3/2 has Every Thing You Need!



Villa Beauclerc - Gated Community. hosts this Second Floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a beautiful view of the lake. It features a warm living/dining room combo, full black appliance package to include smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher. refrigerator & stack-able washer/dryer. a Master Bedroom with en-suite and a large walk-in closet. This split floor plan offers some peace when sheltering in place. Drive by the Neighborhood then make an appointment to see this home starting July 2, 2020.



Community Pool. Convenient to schools, shopping, I-95 and I-295. Pets considered under 20lbs.



(RLNE2034914)