Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

9595 Amarante Cir #16

9595 Amarante Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9595 Amarante Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3 Bedroom Condo Available in Mandarin Area - Baymeadows/Mandarin This 3/2 has Every Thing You Need!

Villa Beauclerc - Gated Community. hosts this Second Floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a beautiful view of the lake. It features a warm living/dining room combo, full black appliance package to include smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher. refrigerator & stack-able washer/dryer. a Master Bedroom with en-suite and a large walk-in closet. This split floor plan offers some peace when sheltering in place. Drive by the Neighborhood then make an appointment to see this home starting July 2, 2020.

Community Pool. Convenient to schools, shopping, I-95 and I-295. Pets considered under 20lbs.

(RLNE2034914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9595 Amarante Cir #16 have any available units?
9595 Amarante Cir #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9595 Amarante Cir #16 have?
Some of 9595 Amarante Cir #16's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9595 Amarante Cir #16 currently offering any rent specials?
9595 Amarante Cir #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9595 Amarante Cir #16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9595 Amarante Cir #16 is pet friendly.
Does 9595 Amarante Cir #16 offer parking?
No, 9595 Amarante Cir #16 does not offer parking.
Does 9595 Amarante Cir #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9595 Amarante Cir #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9595 Amarante Cir #16 have a pool?
Yes, 9595 Amarante Cir #16 has a pool.
Does 9595 Amarante Cir #16 have accessible units?
No, 9595 Amarante Cir #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 9595 Amarante Cir #16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9595 Amarante Cir #16 has units with dishwashers.
