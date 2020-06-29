All apartments in Jacksonville
940 Ashton Cove Terrace

940 Ashton Cove Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

940 Ashton Cove Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Ashton Cove Terrace have any available units?
940 Ashton Cove Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 940 Ashton Cove Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
940 Ashton Cove Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Ashton Cove Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Ashton Cove Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 940 Ashton Cove Terrace offer parking?
No, 940 Ashton Cove Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 940 Ashton Cove Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Ashton Cove Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Ashton Cove Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 940 Ashton Cove Terrace has a pool.
Does 940 Ashton Cove Terrace have accessible units?
No, 940 Ashton Cove Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Ashton Cove Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Ashton Cove Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Ashton Cove Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Ashton Cove Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

