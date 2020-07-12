/
turtle creek
122 Apartments for rent in Turtle Creek, Jacksonville, FL
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.
11367 Quailhollow Dr
11367 Quailhollow Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1632 sqft
3/2.5 Available Soon! - Come home to this updated 3/2.5 home in Turtle Creek. Featuring a double car garage, open living space, new flooring, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood cabinets.
12337 SUMTER SQUARE DR
12337 Sumter Square Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
Come see this updated 4/2 in Cedar North! This home features fresh paint throughout, beautiful wood look laminate flooring and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms! All stainless appliances stay and washer and dryer is included! MOVE IN DATE IS
1447 Biscayne Bay Dr
1447 Biscayne Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo in SOUGHT AFTER BISCAYNE BAY - 3/2.5 Amazing 2 story condo with tons of space at 1588Sqft and tons of upgrades and including NEW REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS and NEW BEAUTIFUL TILE DOWNSTAIRS.
1008 Turtle Creek Drive North
1008 Turtle Creek Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
11660 Jackman Cove Lane
11660 Jackman Cove Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1680 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1727 BISCAYNE BAY CIR
1727 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1424 sqft
SPACIOUS 2-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH, PLUS BONUS ROOM. END UNIT BACKS TO WOODED AREA. KITCHEN FEATURING CERAMIC TILE, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR,STAINLESS STILL APLIANCES, AND PLENTY OF CABINETS.
11756 Raven Drive W.
11756 Raven Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1274 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1274 sq ft. Fresh paint, fresh carpet
1681 BISCAYNE BAY CIR
1681 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1424 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms plus a loaf area.2 and a half baths. Downstairs flooring is on Ceramic tiles, and wood floor on the great room. Upstairs flooring is on carpet and ceramic tiles. The laundry room is located upstairs.
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1210 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
356 Sago Ave.
356 Sago Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1436 sqft
MUST SEE! Beautiful 4/2/1 home on Northside just off of New Berlin Rd! - This modern 4 bedroom home is close to Jax zoo, Jax airport, and River City Market Place!! The home has a single car garage with laundry room access.
10514 SUOMI ST
10514 Suomi Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1124 sqft
NORTHSIDE BUNGALOW FOR RENT. From 5 points, North on I-95, west Dunn Ave, rt at the Biscayne sign, left on Gailwood Cir, right on Suomi.
1739 Secretariat Lane North
1739 Secretariat Lane North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1959 sqft
It doesn't get any better than this wonderful rental home in Jacksonville FL located in a very nice subdivision, and it's just coming on the market and it offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage.
12643 PALMETTO ST
12643 Palmetto Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,449
1648 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
11334 Vera Drive
11334 Vera Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1392 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$874
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Biscayne location close to airport with convenient access to I-295 and I-95. Walking distance to shopping. Gated entrance, outdoor pool, and recreational trails. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and extra storage.
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1174 sqft
Close to Florida State College at Jacksonville. Spacious, open-plan apartment with carpet, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a playground and a clubhouse. Community is pet friendly.
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1393 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$785
800 sqft
Cypress Landing invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Cypress Landing provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Jacksonville, FL.
5640 Wilcrest Circle South
5640 Wilcrest Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2367 sqft
5640 Wilcrest Circle South - 5640 Wilcrest Cir. So. ** Arlington (32277) ****Available NOW**** Base Rent........................... $1695.00 Water & Sewer ................... Jea Electric............................... Jea Garbage.........
776 Gardenia Lane
776 Gardenia Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1450 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bed / 2 Bath Brick Home - This home is truly a hidden gem on the Northside. No expense has been spared, with new plank flooring and tile throughout.
5791 N. University Club Blvd #208
5791 North University Club Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
973 sqft
Furnished 2/2 Beautiful Condo - Gated Community with great amenities including a community pool and tennis.
