Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9358 Culpeper Ave

9358 Culpeper Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9358 Culpeper Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d09cca0f4 ----
Built in 1960, This 3BR/1.5BA Home is the eye catcher you\'ve seen at Culpeper! At 1,327 sq.ft., It features new painted walls, brand new flooring, stove, and fridge. Make no mistake, this could be the perfect home for you! Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online today.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9358 Culpeper Ave have any available units?
9358 Culpeper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9358 Culpeper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9358 Culpeper Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9358 Culpeper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9358 Culpeper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9358 Culpeper Ave offer parking?
No, 9358 Culpeper Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9358 Culpeper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9358 Culpeper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9358 Culpeper Ave have a pool?
No, 9358 Culpeper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9358 Culpeper Ave have accessible units?
No, 9358 Culpeper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9358 Culpeper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9358 Culpeper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9358 Culpeper Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9358 Culpeper Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
