Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

9268 11th Ave

9268 11th Avenue · (904) 354-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9268 11th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9268 11th Ave · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/1 at 9268 11th Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208 -

This large 4/1 with two car garage features a fenced front and back corner lot, side porch, big living room, all ceramic tiled floors, w/d connections, all appliances in fully equipped kitchen and central a/c.

DIRECTIONS: 95N, exit lem Turner, L on Clyde, R on 11th

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5810776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9268 11th Ave have any available units?
9268 11th Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9268 11th Ave have?
Some of 9268 11th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9268 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9268 11th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9268 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9268 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9268 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9268 11th Ave does offer parking.
Does 9268 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9268 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9268 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 9268 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9268 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9268 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9268 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9268 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
