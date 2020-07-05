All apartments in Jacksonville
921 Ethan Allen St

921 Ethan Allen Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 Ethan Allen Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a6fce507e ---- Come see this cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home! This house has lots of character featuring a screened in front porch, tile floors and shower, fresh paint and much more!Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Ethan Allen St have any available units?
921 Ethan Allen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 921 Ethan Allen St currently offering any rent specials?
921 Ethan Allen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Ethan Allen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Ethan Allen St is pet friendly.
Does 921 Ethan Allen St offer parking?
No, 921 Ethan Allen St does not offer parking.
Does 921 Ethan Allen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Ethan Allen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Ethan Allen St have a pool?
No, 921 Ethan Allen St does not have a pool.
Does 921 Ethan Allen St have accessible units?
No, 921 Ethan Allen St does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Ethan Allen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Ethan Allen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Ethan Allen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Ethan Allen St does not have units with air conditioning.

