Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:09 AM

912 Huron Street

912 Huron Street · No Longer Available
Location

912 Huron Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming 2/1 home, completely renovated ready to move in!
Section 8 ok! Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant pays first month's rent upon move-in.
Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Call Jill at 904-609-8951, to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Huron Street have any available units?
912 Huron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Huron Street have?
Some of 912 Huron Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 Huron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Huron Street pet-friendly?
No, 912 Huron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 912 Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 912 Huron Street offers parking.
Does 912 Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Huron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Huron Street have a pool?
No, 912 Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 912 Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Huron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
