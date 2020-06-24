All apartments in Jacksonville
9054 3rd avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9054 3rd avenue

9054 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9054 3rd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WOW! Check out this Sparkling 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE For Rent! - This 4 bedroom 3 bath house is gleaming with brand new carpet and paint throughout! The gigantic living room offers lots of windows for ample natural lighting and is open to eat in kitchen. Kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, large in eat in area, and adjacent to spacious formal dining room. Master suite offers lots of comfort with walk in closet and private bathroom with huge walk in shower AND bathtub. This home offers a split floor plan with 3 other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located through long hall way just off of living room. Landry room is located between master and kitchen with hookups only. CALL MICHELLE NOW! 904-234-9696

Sorry, no pets.

CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE NOW! 904-234-9696

$1250.00 + $10.00 admin = $1260.00 monthly

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
904-234-9696

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville,FL 32204
904-701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9054 3rd avenue have any available units?
9054 3rd avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9054 3rd avenue have?
Some of 9054 3rd avenue's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9054 3rd avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9054 3rd avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9054 3rd avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9054 3rd avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9054 3rd avenue offer parking?
No, 9054 3rd avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9054 3rd avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9054 3rd avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9054 3rd avenue have a pool?
No, 9054 3rd avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9054 3rd avenue have accessible units?
No, 9054 3rd avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9054 3rd avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9054 3rd avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
