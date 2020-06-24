9054 3rd avenue

Amenities
WOW! Check out this Sparkling 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE For Rent! - This 4 bedroom 3 bath house is gleaming with brand new carpet and paint throughout! The gigantic living room offers lots of windows for ample natural lighting and is open to eat in kitchen. Kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, large in eat in area, and adjacent to spacious formal dining room. Master suite offers lots of comfort with walk in closet and private bathroom with huge walk in shower AND bathtub. This home offers a split floor plan with 3 other bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located through long hall way just off of living room. Landry room is located between master and kitchen with hookups only. CALL MICHELLE NOW! 904-234-9696
Sorry, no pets.
$1250.00 + $10.00 admin = $1260.00 monthly
