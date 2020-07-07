Rent Calculator
8951 Macarthur Ct S
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM
8951 Macarthur Ct S
8951 Macarthur Ct S
·
Location
8951 Macarthur Ct S, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Just finished remodel on home features a large master bedroom plus a back deck and nice back yard. Home will not last long with the quality of this home just come take a look for yourself today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have any available units?
8951 Macarthur Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8951 Macarthur Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
8951 Macarthur Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8951 Macarthur Ct S pet-friendly?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S offer parking?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not offer parking.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have a pool?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have accessible units?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not have units with air conditioning.
