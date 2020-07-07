All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

8951 Macarthur Ct S

8951 Macarthur Ct S · No Longer Available
Location

8951 Macarthur Ct S, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Just finished remodel on home features a large master bedroom plus a back deck and nice back yard. Home will not last long with the quality of this home just come take a look for yourself today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have any available units?
8951 Macarthur Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8951 Macarthur Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
8951 Macarthur Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8951 Macarthur Ct S pet-friendly?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S offer parking?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not offer parking.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have a pool?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have accessible units?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8951 Macarthur Ct S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8951 Macarthur Ct S does not have units with air conditioning.

