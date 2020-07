Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range

This home has 3 bedrooms, an upstairs bonus room with bath & closet that could serve as a 4th bedroom, a formal living room with french doors that could serve as an office, a separate family room & formal dining room,kitchen with breakfast bar & separate eating space,SS appliances,smooth top range,refrigerator,microwave & more! All this on a preserve lot on a dead end street