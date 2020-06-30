All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

8796 Whispering Pine Drive

8796 Whispering Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8796 Whispering Pines Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Townhouse Near NAS Jax - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome
Master suite is upstairs and one bedroom & full bathroom is downstairs
Open living and dining room combo
Kitchen offers white appliances, oak cabinets & breakfast bar
New luxury vinyl wood plank floors
Sliding glass doors lead to partial covered patio, partially fenced backyard with a fantastic lake view
Located on cul-de-sac
Laundry room located off of patio
Storage room
End unit
Lawn care included in the rent

NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE5420081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8796 Whispering Pine Drive have any available units?
8796 Whispering Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8796 Whispering Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8796 Whispering Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8796 Whispering Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8796 Whispering Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8796 Whispering Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 8796 Whispering Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8796 Whispering Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8796 Whispering Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8796 Whispering Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 8796 Whispering Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8796 Whispering Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 8796 Whispering Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8796 Whispering Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8796 Whispering Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8796 Whispering Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8796 Whispering Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

