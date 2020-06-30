8796 Whispering Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Townhouse Near NAS Jax - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome

Master suite is upstairs and one bedroom & full bathroom is downstairs

Open living and dining room combo

Kitchen offers white appliances, oak cabinets & breakfast bar

New luxury vinyl wood plank floors

Sliding glass doors lead to partial covered patio, partially fenced backyard with a fantastic lake view

Located on cul-de-sac

Laundry room located off of patio

Storage room

End unit

Lawn care included in the rent



NOTE:

Security deposit amount may vary

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



