Jacksonville, FL
8752 BUTTERCUP ST
8752 BUTTERCUP ST

8752 Buttercup Street · No Longer Available
Location

8752 Buttercup Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8752 BUTTERCUP ST have any available units?
8752 BUTTERCUP ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8752 BUTTERCUP ST have?
Some of 8752 BUTTERCUP ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8752 BUTTERCUP ST currently offering any rent specials?
8752 BUTTERCUP ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8752 BUTTERCUP ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 8752 BUTTERCUP ST is pet friendly.
Does 8752 BUTTERCUP ST offer parking?
No, 8752 BUTTERCUP ST does not offer parking.
Does 8752 BUTTERCUP ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8752 BUTTERCUP ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8752 BUTTERCUP ST have a pool?
No, 8752 BUTTERCUP ST does not have a pool.
Does 8752 BUTTERCUP ST have accessible units?
No, 8752 BUTTERCUP ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8752 BUTTERCUP ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8752 BUTTERCUP ST does not have units with dishwashers.
