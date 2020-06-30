All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD

8701 Springtree Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8701 Springtree Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom in Spring Tree - A must see home in the subdivision of Springtree. Located off Fouraker road, this home is great for easy commutes. Features a HUGE great room, and also a family room or you can use a formal dining room behind the great room. Plenty of room for the family or just a private den. The home has a big lawn, and backs to private nature preserve for privacy. Each home has a large driveway and private mailboxes. All in a home priced hundreds less than comparable houses in the same area. Why settle for old and broken down, when you can move to Springtree for the same price? These homes are very desirable and never last long, call today for an appointment.
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval
$50.00 APPLICATION FEE

OUR CRITERIA IS THAT WE LOOK FOR 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT FOR VERIFIABLE INCOME, NO EVICTIONS, NO FELONIES AND NO OWING ANY PRIOR LANDLORDS. IF YOU HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 550-600 IT IS AN AUTOMATIC DOUBLE DEPOSIT, 600-650 DEPOSIT AND A HALF AND ANYTHING OVER 650 IS A REGULAR DEPOSIT.

***PLEASE THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS TO OUR CRITERIA***

(RLNE4230141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD have any available units?
8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD offer parking?
No, 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD have a pool?
No, 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 SPRINGTREE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia