Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT (AVAILABLE NOW): 3BR 2BA HOME IN CEDAR NORTH (PHASE 1) - Move-in ready three bedrooms, two bath home in an established neighborhood. Freshly painted interior, new carpet in all bedrooms, and a brand new roof! Large prep island in the kitchen for making family dinners. The beautiful, private wooded backyard and side yard, perfect for entertaining. Nothing left for the buyers to do but unpack and enjoy their new home!



(RLNE5002202)