All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
868 Bucks Harbor Drive West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

868 Bucks Harbor Drive West

868 W Bucks Harbor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

868 W Bucks Harbor Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/432081

DON'T MISS THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable Kernan area has open floor plan with gorgeous wood floors. Beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Convenient location. Make this your home today!

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 904-520-4283 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvillePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West have any available units?
868 Bucks Harbor Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West have?
Some of 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
868 Bucks Harbor Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West offer parking?
No, 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West have a pool?
No, 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West have accessible units?
No, 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 868 Bucks Harbor Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia