868 Bucks Harbor Drive West

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/432081



DON'T MISS THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!



This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable Kernan area has open floor plan with gorgeous wood floors. Beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Convenient location. Make this your home today!



Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 904-520-4283 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvillePropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.