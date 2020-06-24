8601 Staghouse Mill Ct

Amenities

Spacious home in Orange Park- available now! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Spacious home located in the Watermill subdivision in Orange Park. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy a large living room, separate dining room and spacious kitchen with eat-in-dinette area. The master bathroom features dual sinks, a walk-in shower and garden tub! This home has a large backyard with lake view! Washer/dryer is included with the rental.



Lawncare is the tenant's responsibility.



Small Pets welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Proof of renter's insurance is required upon move in.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE2125410)