8601 Staghouse Mill Ct
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

8601 Staghouse Mill Ct

8601 Staghouse Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

8601 Staghouse Mill Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
online portal
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious home in Orange Park- available now! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Spacious home located in the Watermill subdivision in Orange Park. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy a large living room, separate dining room and spacious kitchen with eat-in-dinette area. The master bathroom features dual sinks, a walk-in shower and garden tub! This home has a large backyard with lake view! Washer/dryer is included with the rental.

Lawncare is the tenant's responsibility.

Small Pets welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Proof of renter's insurance is required upon move in.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2125410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct have any available units?
8601 Staghouse Mill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct have?
Some of 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Staghouse Mill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct offer parking?
No, 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct have a pool?
No, 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct have accessible units?
No, 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Staghouse Mill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
