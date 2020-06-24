8594 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

•Master bedroom suite upstairs with a bonus room

•One bedroom downstairs with bathroom

•Living and dining room combo

•New luxury vinyl wood plank tile throughout main living areas PICTURES COMING SOON!!!!

•Carpeted bedrooms

•Kitchen features: white appliances, breakfast bar new flooring and pantry closet

•Large fenced backyard

•End unit

•Rent includes lawn care and pest control



NOTE:



•Smoking prohibited in house

•Security deposit may vary upon approval

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a

refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.