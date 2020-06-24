8594 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
•Master bedroom suite upstairs with a bonus room
•One bedroom downstairs with bathroom
•Living and dining room combo
•New luxury vinyl wood plank tile throughout main living areas PICTURES COMING SOON!!!!
•Carpeted bedrooms
•Kitchen features: white appliances, breakfast bar new flooring and pantry closet
•Large fenced backyard
•End unit
•Rent includes lawn care and pest control
NOTE:
•Smoking prohibited in house
•Security deposit may vary upon approval
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a
refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.