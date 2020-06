Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool garage

8550 Argyle Business Loop #1306 Available 05/15/19 Superb 3/2.5 townhome with community pool and playground! - Wonderful end unit town home in the Cottages at Argyle. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features a large living room with sliding glass doors leads to a screened-in patio over looking the lake.One of the larger floor plans in the neighborhood. Home also has a one car garage. Renters Insurance Required.



(RLNE4750835)