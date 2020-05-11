All apartments in Jacksonville
8547 Goldeneye Lane
8547 Goldeneye Lane

Location

8547 Goldeneye Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1432383

This beautiful Baymeadow rental home is conveniently located in Jacksonville, near both I-95 and San Jose Blvd. Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Attached 2-car garage
--Fenced backyard
--Large living room with fireplacewilliam
--Ceiling fans throughout

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addresses immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Garage,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Fireplace,Dishwasher,Large backyard
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

