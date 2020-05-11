8547 Goldeneye Lane

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1432383
This beautiful Baymeadow rental home is conveniently located in Jacksonville, near both I-95 and San Jose Blvd. Your next home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Attached 2-car garage
--Fenced backyard
--Large living room with fireplacewilliam
--Ceiling fans throughout
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addresses immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property comes in as-is condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.