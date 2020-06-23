All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
8529 Windypine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8529 Windypine Lane

8529 Windypine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8529 Windypine Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Westside townhouse - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/809372?source=marketing

2 bedroom/2 bathroom
Master bedroom suite upstairs which bonus room
Second bedroom and bath downstairs
Ceramic tile in living area and carpet in bedrooms
Kitchen has a breakfast bar
Large dining area open to the living room
Laundry and storage area off of back patio
Plenty of closet space
Screened patio
Fenced backyard
End unit
Lawn maintenance included in the rent

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE4629716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8529 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8529 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Windypine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8529 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8529 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8529 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8529 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8529 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8529 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8529 Windypine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8529 Windypine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
