8529 Windypine Lane

Amenities
Westside townhouse - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/809372?source=marketing
2 bedroom/2 bathroom
Master bedroom suite upstairs which bonus room
Second bedroom and bath downstairs
Ceramic tile in living area and carpet in bedrooms
Kitchen has a breakfast bar
Large dining area open to the living room
Laundry and storage area off of back patio
Plenty of closet space
Screened patio
Fenced backyard
End unit
Lawn maintenance included in the rent
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
(RLNE4629716)