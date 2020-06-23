8529 Windypine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Westside townhouse - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

2 bedroom/2 bathroom

Master bedroom suite upstairs which bonus room

Second bedroom and bath downstairs

Ceramic tile in living area and carpet in bedrooms

Kitchen has a breakfast bar

Large dining area open to the living room

Laundry and storage area off of back patio

Plenty of closet space

Screened patio

Fenced backyard

End unit

Lawn maintenance included in the rent



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



