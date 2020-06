Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully maintained and upgraded Townhome in a great location off of Argyle Blvd between Blanding Blvd and Youngerman Cir. Great location and close to I-295 it's in a small well maintained neighborhood. 2 Bedrooms with 2 Full baths upstairs plus a 1/2 bath downstairs. One car garage, fenced in backyard and deck for grilling and chillin. Has upgraded granite countertops, laminate flooring and a nice fireplace. Background/Credit check is required before move in and lease is signed.