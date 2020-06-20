8423 Thornbush Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome located in desirable Drayton Park. Located right off Southside Boulevard, this location has easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and a simple commute to almost anywhere in Jax.



One small pet is allowed, under 40 lbs. Recent Shot records will need to be provided as well as a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com or you can schedule a showing here Showings can also be scheduled at this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/eraheavenerrealty. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.



This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to Matt Miller @ 904-786-3456. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com