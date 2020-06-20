All apartments in Jacksonville
8423 Thornbush Court

8423 Thornbush Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8423 Thornbush Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome located in desirable Drayton Park. Located right off Southside Boulevard, this location has easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and a simple commute to almost anywhere in Jax.

One small pet is allowed, under 40 lbs. Recent Shot records will need to be provided as well as a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com or you can schedule a showing here Showings can also be scheduled at this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/eraheavenerrealty. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to Matt Miller @ 904-786-3456. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 Thornbush Court have any available units?
8423 Thornbush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8423 Thornbush Court have?
Some of 8423 Thornbush Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8423 Thornbush Court currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Thornbush Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Thornbush Court pet-friendly?
No, 8423 Thornbush Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8423 Thornbush Court offer parking?
No, 8423 Thornbush Court does not offer parking.
Does 8423 Thornbush Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 Thornbush Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Thornbush Court have a pool?
No, 8423 Thornbush Court does not have a pool.
Does 8423 Thornbush Court have accessible units?
No, 8423 Thornbush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Thornbush Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8423 Thornbush Court has units with dishwashers.
