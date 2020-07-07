All apartments in Jacksonville
8366 Pineverde Lane

8366 Pineverde Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8366 Pineverde Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
• Vaulted ceilings in the living room
• Second bedroom and full bath downstairs
• Loft style master bedroom
• Nice kitchen
• Pantry
• Breakfast bar
• Washer/Dryer connections
• Tile flooring through out main living area
• Lawn maintenance included in rent

Security deposit my vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8366 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8366 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8366 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8366 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8366 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8366 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8366 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8366 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8366 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8366 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8366 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8366 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8366 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8366 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8366 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8366 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8366 Pineverde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8366 Pineverde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

