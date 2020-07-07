8366 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

• Vaulted ceilings in the living room

• Second bedroom and full bath downstairs

• Loft style master bedroom

• Nice kitchen

• Pantry

• Breakfast bar

• Washer/Dryer connections

• Tile flooring through out main living area

• Lawn maintenance included in rent



Security deposit my vary.

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.