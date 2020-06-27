All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

8365 Compass Rose Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8365 Compass Rose Drive S Available 09/13/19 Incredible 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage rental available in desirable Secret Cove - Incredible 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage rental available in desirable Secret Cove. Home comes with all stainless steel appliances with granite counters in kitchen, tile and laminate throughout, large corner tub in a renovated master bathroom, with an oversize walk-in closet in master bedroom, Florida room, pavered deck along with a completely fenced in back yard, Truly a must see! Lawn care, pest control included in the rent.

(RLNE3327462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8365 Compass Rose Drive S have any available units?
8365 Compass Rose Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8365 Compass Rose Drive S have?
Some of 8365 Compass Rose Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8365 Compass Rose Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
8365 Compass Rose Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8365 Compass Rose Drive S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8365 Compass Rose Drive S is pet friendly.
Does 8365 Compass Rose Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 8365 Compass Rose Drive S offers parking.
Does 8365 Compass Rose Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8365 Compass Rose Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8365 Compass Rose Drive S have a pool?
No, 8365 Compass Rose Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 8365 Compass Rose Drive S have accessible units?
No, 8365 Compass Rose Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 8365 Compass Rose Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8365 Compass Rose Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.
