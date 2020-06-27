Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8365 Compass Rose Drive S Available 09/13/19 Incredible 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage rental available in desirable Secret Cove - Incredible 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage rental available in desirable Secret Cove. Home comes with all stainless steel appliances with granite counters in kitchen, tile and laminate throughout, large corner tub in a renovated master bathroom, with an oversize walk-in closet in master bedroom, Florida room, pavered deck along with a completely fenced in back yard, Truly a must see! Lawn care, pest control included in the rent.



(RLNE3327462)