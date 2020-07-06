Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8363 Pepperwood Court Available 09/29/19 Available November 15th - Your New Home Awaits You - Come see this beautiful home in Argyle! This house has 2 large wooden back porches (upstairs and downstairs) surrounded by a huge yard and privacy fence. The loft area upstairs could be used as an additional guest bedroom if desired. The home includes kitchen appliances. Pets accepted with additional deposit. This house is located in the highly popular Argyle area, so it won't last long!



If you are interested in this home, please give us a call at (904) 677-3100!



(RLNE4305197)