8363 Cape Fox Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Luxury Home! Close To Cecil Field & Oakleaf Town Center - BRAND NEW luxury home! This absolutely stunning Fox Creek home features crown moulding, wood look tile, huge gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite, stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry, spacious master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, luxury garden bathroom, dual sink vanity, huge walk-in closet, washer/dryer, screened porch, fenced backyard, 2 car garage and so much more!



The Fox Creek community features a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.



***This home is tenant placement only and is not managed by Gifford Properties & Management, LLC.



(RLNE5031426)