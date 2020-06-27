All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8363 Cape Fox Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8363 Cape Fox Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

8363 Cape Fox Drive

8363 Cape Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8363 Cape Fox Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Luxury Home! Close To Cecil Field & Oakleaf Town Center - BRAND NEW luxury home! This absolutely stunning Fox Creek home features crown moulding, wood look tile, huge gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite, stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry, spacious master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, luxury garden bathroom, dual sink vanity, huge walk-in closet, washer/dryer, screened porch, fenced backyard, 2 car garage and so much more!

The Fox Creek community features a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

***This home is tenant placement only and is not managed by Gifford Properties & Management, LLC.

(RLNE5031426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8363 Cape Fox Drive have any available units?
8363 Cape Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8363 Cape Fox Drive have?
Some of 8363 Cape Fox Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8363 Cape Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8363 Cape Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8363 Cape Fox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8363 Cape Fox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8363 Cape Fox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8363 Cape Fox Drive offers parking.
Does 8363 Cape Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8363 Cape Fox Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8363 Cape Fox Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8363 Cape Fox Drive has a pool.
Does 8363 Cape Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 8363 Cape Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8363 Cape Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8363 Cape Fox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia