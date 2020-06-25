All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 4 2019 at 4:44 PM

8360 Pineverde Lane

8360 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8360 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•Two story townhouse
•One bedroom located on first floor
•Master bedroom suite is upstairs
•Kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry closet and all appliances
•Dining area open to the living room
•New carpet and wood plank vinyl flooring
•Carpeted stairs and bedrooms
•Fenced backyard
•Plenty of closet space
•Laundry room off back patio

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $955, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $955, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8360 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8360 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8360 Pineverde Lane have?
Some of 8360 Pineverde Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8360 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8360 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8360 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8360 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8360 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8360 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8360 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8360 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8360 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8360 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8360 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8360 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8360 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8360 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
