Amenities

hardwood floors cable included gym pool clubhouse car wash area

Gardens of Bridgehampton - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jscksonville in desirable Gardens of Bridgehampton! Water, sewer and basic cable included while provided through the HOA! this unit has laminate hardwood floor. No carpet. The Gardens of Bridgehampton community offers a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, and an auto care center! HOA requires separate $50 HOA registration fee.



(RLNE3762590)