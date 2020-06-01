All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8078 Echo Springs Road

8078 Echo Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8078 Echo Springs Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN BAYPOINT! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

BRAND NEW townhouse for rent in Baypoint off Baymeadows Blvd. This new DR Horton townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a single car attached garage. This unit features 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The townhome has "smart tech", including a touchscreen, video doorbell, smart thermostat, smart light switch, and an Amazon Echo dot. Well appointed kitchen with espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom located downstairs. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs. There is a jack-n-jill bathroom between both guest bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom! Full size washer/dryer located downstairs and included in the rental.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5788615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8078 Echo Springs Road have any available units?
8078 Echo Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8078 Echo Springs Road have?
Some of 8078 Echo Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8078 Echo Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
8078 Echo Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8078 Echo Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8078 Echo Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 8078 Echo Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 8078 Echo Springs Road offers parking.
Does 8078 Echo Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8078 Echo Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8078 Echo Springs Road have a pool?
No, 8078 Echo Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 8078 Echo Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 8078 Echo Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8078 Echo Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8078 Echo Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.

