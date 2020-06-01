8078 Echo Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN BAYPOINT! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



BRAND NEW townhouse for rent in Baypoint off Baymeadows Blvd. This new DR Horton townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a single car attached garage. This unit features 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The townhome has "smart tech", including a touchscreen, video doorbell, smart thermostat, smart light switch, and an Amazon Echo dot. Well appointed kitchen with espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom located downstairs. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs. There is a jack-n-jill bathroom between both guest bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom! Full size washer/dryer located downstairs and included in the rental.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5788615)