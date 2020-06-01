8078 Echo Springs Road

Amenities
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN BAYPOINT! - **AVAILABLE NOW**
BRAND NEW townhouse for rent in Baypoint off Baymeadows Blvd. This new DR Horton townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a single car attached garage. This unit features 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. The townhome has "smart tech", including a touchscreen, video doorbell, smart thermostat, smart light switch, and an Amazon Echo dot. Well appointed kitchen with espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom located downstairs. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs. There is a jack-n-jill bathroom between both guest bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom! Full size washer/dryer located downstairs and included in the rental.
Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
(RLNE5788615)