807 Turtle Creek Drive North
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:48 PM

807 Turtle Creek Drive North

807 Turtle Creek Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

807 Turtle Creek Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change. Please do not disturb our current residents

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,255, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 1/31/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Turtle Creek Drive North have any available units?
807 Turtle Creek Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 807 Turtle Creek Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
807 Turtle Creek Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Turtle Creek Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Turtle Creek Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 807 Turtle Creek Drive North offer parking?
No, 807 Turtle Creek Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 807 Turtle Creek Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Turtle Creek Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Turtle Creek Drive North have a pool?
No, 807 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 807 Turtle Creek Drive North have accessible units?
No, 807 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Turtle Creek Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Turtle Creek Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

