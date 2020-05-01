All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:18 AM

8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT

8050 Longleaf Forest Court · (904) 598-1557 ext. 18
Location

8050 Longleaf Forest Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a large (2300 plus square foot home) two story home. Entry and living room and formal dining room. A bright eat-in kitchen with all new appliances, tons of cabinet, counter top and storage space. Enclosed laundry room off garage entry, hookups only. Guest can use the half bath downstairs, keeping your bedrooms private.Upstairs the master suite is a large niche bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and bath, guest rooms good size with added linen/storage closets upstairs. Covered patio to an open yard, plus a two car garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT have any available units?
8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT have?
Some of 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT currently offering any rent specials?
8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT pet-friendly?
No, 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT offer parking?
Yes, 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT does offer parking.
Does 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT have a pool?
No, 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT does not have a pool.
Does 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT have accessible units?
No, 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT has units with dishwashers.
