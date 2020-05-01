8050 LONGLEAF FOREST CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a large (2300 plus square foot home) two story home. Entry and living room and formal dining room. A bright eat-in kitchen with all new appliances, tons of cabinet, counter top and storage space. Enclosed laundry room off garage entry, hookups only. Guest can use the half bath downstairs, keeping your bedrooms private.Upstairs the master suite is a large niche bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and bath, guest rooms good size with added linen/storage closets upstairs. Covered patio to an open yard, plus a two car garage with opener.