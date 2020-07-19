All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S

8038 Copperfield Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

8038 Copperfield Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Wonderful 3/2.5 home in Copperfield @Silverfield! Newly painted on exterior and interior! Kitchen offers granite countertops and glass tile backsplash. Open floorpan with kitchen opening up to family/dining combo. New refrigerator being delivered at the end of the month. Spacious owners suite. Suite Bathroom boasts separate vanities. Two guest bedrooms and guest bath with a loft upstairs. Screened in porch overlooking large pond. Enjoy your free time at the park or club pool! Close to NAS Jax and Hurlong field. Minutes to the Oakleaf Town center with great restaurants and shopping! Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee. NON SMOKERS ONLY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S have any available units?
8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S have?
Some of 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S is pet friendly.
Does 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S offer parking?
No, 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S does not offer parking.
Does 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S have a pool?
Yes, 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S has a pool.
Does 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S have accessible units?
No, 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S has units with dishwashers.
