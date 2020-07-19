8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S

Amenities

Wonderful 3/2.5 home in Copperfield @Silverfield! Newly painted on exterior and interior! Kitchen offers granite countertops and glass tile backsplash. Open floorpan with kitchen opening up to family/dining combo. New refrigerator being delivered at the end of the month. Spacious owners suite. Suite Bathroom boasts separate vanities. Two guest bedrooms and guest bath with a loft upstairs. Screened in porch overlooking large pond. Enjoy your free time at the park or club pool! Close to NAS Jax and Hurlong field. Minutes to the Oakleaf Town center with great restaurants and shopping! Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee. NON SMOKERS ONLY!!