7982 JOSHUA TREE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool garage guest suite tennis court

Incredible 2 story cottage style home in a wonderful gated subdivision. This gem has a covered walkway which leads to the garage and a guest suite complete with a full bath- perfect for the in-laws or older child. Completely remodeled with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wood deck, covered patio, water softener, tankless water heater, security system, irrigation system, inside laundry, plantation shutters, his and her closets in master, gas stove, separate dining and family room and many more extras. Great location close to St.Johns Town Center and large corporations. Community amenities include playground, pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and pool.