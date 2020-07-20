All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7982 JOSHUA TREE LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7982 JOSHUA TREE LN

7982 Joshua Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7982 Joshua Tree Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Incredible 2 story cottage style home in a wonderful gated subdivision. This gem has a covered walkway which leads to the garage and a guest suite complete with a full bath- perfect for the in-laws or older child. Completely remodeled with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wood deck, covered patio, water softener, tankless water heater, security system, irrigation system, inside laundry, plantation shutters, his and her closets in master, gas stove, separate dining and family room and many more extras. Great location close to St.Johns Town Center and large corporations. Community amenities include playground, pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN have any available units?
7982 JOSHUA TREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN have?
Some of 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
7982 JOSHUA TREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN pet-friendly?
No, 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN offer parking?
Yes, 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN offers parking.
Does 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN have a pool?
Yes, 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN has a pool.
Does 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN have accessible units?
No, 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7982 JOSHUA TREE LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia