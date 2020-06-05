Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN
7856 Playschool Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7856 Playschool Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
new construction
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This new construction home is move-in ready! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1,339 sq feet of living space and upgrades throughout. Call for your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have any available units?
7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have?
Some of 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN's amenities include new construction, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN currently offering any rent specials?
7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN pet-friendly?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN offer parking?
Yes, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN offers parking.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have a pool?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have a pool.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have accessible units?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia