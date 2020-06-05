All apartments in Jacksonville
7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN
7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN

Location

7856 Playschool Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

new construction
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This new construction home is move-in ready! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1,339 sq feet of living space and upgrades throughout. Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have any available units?
7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have?
Some of 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN's amenities include new construction, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN currently offering any rent specials?
7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN pet-friendly?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN offer parking?
Yes, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN offers parking.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have a pool?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have a pool.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have accessible units?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7856 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have units with dishwashers.

