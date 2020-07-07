Rent Calculator
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:29 PM
7833 playpen court
7833 Playpen Court
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
7833 Playpen Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 BR Townhouse with garage! Modern comfort and move in ready! Section 8 OK!
Area Schools
K-5: Gregory Drive Elementary
6-8: Jefferson Davis Middle
9-12: Nathan B. Forrest High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7833 playpen court have any available units?
7833 playpen court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7833 playpen court have?
Some of 7833 playpen court's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7833 playpen court currently offering any rent specials?
7833 playpen court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7833 playpen court pet-friendly?
No, 7833 playpen court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7833 playpen court offer parking?
Yes, 7833 playpen court offers parking.
Does 7833 playpen court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7833 playpen court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7833 playpen court have a pool?
No, 7833 playpen court does not have a pool.
Does 7833 playpen court have accessible units?
No, 7833 playpen court does not have accessible units.
Does 7833 playpen court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7833 playpen court does not have units with dishwashers.
