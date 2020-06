Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7829 Aquarius - 3/2 in Holiday Hill. fresh paint, stainless steal appliances, tile throughout. 1 car garage and additional parking in front of the house.blinds throughout and plenty of storage space. fenced back yard. clean and ready to move in.

Proof of income and current residency reference due at time of application.

Additional fees- Application fee $40.00, administration fee $100. Approved pet- $250.00 none refundable.



(RLNE3343331)