7827 MELVIN RD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7827 MELVIN RD
7827 Melvin Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7827 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This town home features wall to wall carpet, bedrooms on second floor, living dining combo, washer and dryer, 1 car garage. Community pool and club house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7827 MELVIN RD have any available units?
7827 MELVIN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7827 MELVIN RD have?
Some of 7827 MELVIN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7827 MELVIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
7827 MELVIN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7827 MELVIN RD pet-friendly?
No, 7827 MELVIN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7827 MELVIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 7827 MELVIN RD does offer parking.
Does 7827 MELVIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7827 MELVIN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7827 MELVIN RD have a pool?
Yes, 7827 MELVIN RD has a pool.
Does 7827 MELVIN RD have accessible units?
No, 7827 MELVIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7827 MELVIN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7827 MELVIN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
