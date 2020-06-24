All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

Location

7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tucked away in the quiet community of Ortega Bluff, this beautiful home is one you won't want to miss! Once you're inside, you are greeted with large 10ft. ceilings, 8ft. doors leading to a covered lanai, and great big windows that allow lots of light! This split floor plan has 3 large bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms, and lots and lots of closet/storage space! The home also features a large open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. A fourth bedroom or office can be made out of the bonus room which is located in between the two other bedrooms. The unique 5ft. barn door that hangs in front can be closed or left open to allow the space to become apart of the rest of the home. This home is the perfect place to entertain and offers unlimited possibilities.

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway have any available units?
7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway offer parking?
No, 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway have a pool?
No, 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway have accessible units?
No, 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
