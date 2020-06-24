7735 Ortega Bluff Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tucked away in the quiet community of Ortega Bluff, this beautiful home is one you won't want to miss! Once you're inside, you are greeted with large 10ft. ceilings, 8ft. doors leading to a covered lanai, and great big windows that allow lots of light! This split floor plan has 3 large bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms, and lots and lots of closet/storage space! The home also features a large open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. A fourth bedroom or office can be made out of the bonus room which is located in between the two other bedrooms. The unique 5ft. barn door that hangs in front can be closed or left open to allow the space to become apart of the rest of the home. This home is the perfect place to entertain and offers unlimited possibilities.



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.