7714 Hare Ave Available 09/30/19 Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home - This updated home is located near the food, hospitality and shopping of the bustling 5 points, Lake Shore and Orange Park markets. Located near the cross sections of I-10 and 295, a short drive to the cultural center of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed beaches of Jacksonville. Do not be concerned you will always have to face driving through the shoppes of town center traffic for everyday necessities and family fun, avoid the traffic by living close to Costco, Publix, Steinmart, T.J. Maxx and Adventure Landing.



Features:

- Newer Carpet

- Updated Kitchen Appliances

- Open kitchen layout

- Washer & Dryer hook up



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00

- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00



(RLNE5063535)