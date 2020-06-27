All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

7714 Hare Ave

7714 Hare Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7714 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7714 Hare Ave Available 09/30/19 Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home - This updated home is located near the food, hospitality and shopping of the bustling 5 points, Lake Shore and Orange Park markets. Located near the cross sections of I-10 and 295, a short drive to the cultural center of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed beaches of Jacksonville. Do not be concerned you will always have to face driving through the shoppes of town center traffic for everyday necessities and family fun, avoid the traffic by living close to Costco, Publix, Steinmart, T.J. Maxx and Adventure Landing.

Features:
- Newer Carpet
- Updated Kitchen Appliances
- Open kitchen layout
- Washer & Dryer hook up

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00
- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00

(RLNE5063535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Hare Ave have any available units?
7714 Hare Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7714 Hare Ave have?
Some of 7714 Hare Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 Hare Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Hare Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Hare Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 Hare Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7714 Hare Ave offer parking?
No, 7714 Hare Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7714 Hare Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7714 Hare Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Hare Ave have a pool?
No, 7714 Hare Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7714 Hare Ave have accessible units?
No, 7714 Hare Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Hare Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7714 Hare Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
