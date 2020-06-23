All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7703 LAS PALMAS WAY
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

7703 LAS PALMAS WAY

7703 Las Palmas Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7703 Las Palmas Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remarks: CENTRALLY LOCATED 2/2 CONDO IN NICE COMMUNITY. GREAT LOCATION IN THE BAYMEADOWS AREA. Lots of upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have any available units?
7703 LAS PALMAS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7703 LAS PALMAS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY offer parking?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY has a pool.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have accessible units?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia