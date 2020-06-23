Rent Calculator
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM
7703 LAS PALMAS WAY
7703 Las Palmas Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
7703 Las Palmas Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remarks: CENTRALLY LOCATED 2/2 CONDO IN NICE COMMUNITY. GREAT LOCATION IN THE BAYMEADOWS AREA. Lots of upgrades.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have any available units?
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
Jacksonville Rent Report
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7703 LAS PALMAS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY offer parking?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY has a pool.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have accessible units?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 LAS PALMAS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
