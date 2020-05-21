7651 Las Palmas Way - 1, unit 220

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A remarkable Los Prados value for this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Large living room opens to the dining room which has a front patio. The back porch is perfect for an office, or just a relaxing retreat. The community has a lovely pool and many ponds. You will enjoy strolling through the quiet neighborhood. Close to the pool, clubhouse and playground. Nice amenity center. Conveniently located near a brand new shopping/dining/venue under construction. Minutes from beaches, shopping and schools. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately. HOA approval is required.