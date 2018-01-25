All apartments in Jacksonville
7606 Free Avenue
7606 Free Avenue

7606 Free Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7606 Free Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1170447

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Quiet street with easy access to freeways, downtown Jacksonville, Atlantic Blvd, Southside Blvd, shopping, dining, universities, sports and entertainment.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Wood-style flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 Free Avenue have any available units?
7606 Free Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7606 Free Avenue have?
Some of 7606 Free Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7606 Free Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7606 Free Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 Free Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7606 Free Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7606 Free Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7606 Free Avenue offers parking.
Does 7606 Free Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 Free Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 Free Avenue have a pool?
No, 7606 Free Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7606 Free Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7606 Free Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 Free Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7606 Free Avenue has units with dishwashers.

