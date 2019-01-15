All apartments in Jacksonville
7605 RAIN FOREST DR N

7605 Rain Forest Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Rain Forest Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this beautiful townhome with an updated kitchen, two master suites, and a garage! The updated eat-in kitchen boasts granite-look countertops, SS appliances, and a breakfast bar. The large living room features a stone fireplace and sliding doors into your back patio and low-maintenance yard. The powder room is conveniently located on the lower level, and upstairs are two spacious master suites with their own private full bathrooms. The laundry closet is also upstairs with room for full-size washer and dryer. At the bottom of the stairs is a bonus nook - perfect for a small desk/office area. With ample closets for storage and a 1-car garage, this one has everything you've been looking for! Up to 2 pets allowed 30lb max, w/prior approval. Min req: 620 credit score & income 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N have any available units?
7605 RAIN FOREST DR N doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N have?
Some of 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N currently offering any rent specials?
7605 RAIN FOREST DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N is pet friendly.
Does 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N offer parking?
Yes, 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N offers parking.
Does 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N have a pool?
No, 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N does not have a pool.
Does 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N have accessible units?
No, 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 RAIN FOREST DR N has units with dishwashers.
