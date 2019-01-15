7605 RAIN FOREST DR N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this beautiful townhome with an updated kitchen, two master suites, and a garage! The updated eat-in kitchen boasts granite-look countertops, SS appliances, and a breakfast bar. The large living room features a stone fireplace and sliding doors into your back patio and low-maintenance yard. The powder room is conveniently located on the lower level, and upstairs are two spacious master suites with their own private full bathrooms. The laundry closet is also upstairs with room for full-size washer and dryer. At the bottom of the stairs is a bonus nook - perfect for a small desk/office area. With ample closets for storage and a 1-car garage, this one has everything you've been looking for! Up to 2 pets allowed 30lb max, w/prior approval. Min req: 620 credit score & income 3x rent.