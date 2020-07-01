All apartments in Jacksonville
7589 FAWN LAKE DR S
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

7589 FAWN LAKE DR S

7589 Fawn Lake Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

7589 Fawn Lake Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! All kitchen appliances included with brand new Washer and Dryer! Beautiful backyard pond view with patio screen in a very quite neighborhood. Lawn irrigation system are watering from well water, so it will save your costs from water utility bills. Laminate flooring throughout the whole house. Full brick house, front and back gutters installed. Convenient location nearby Walmart and Avenue Mall within 1 miles. Don't let this slip away, it won't last long. Furniture is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S have any available units?
7589 FAWN LAKE DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S currently offering any rent specials?
7589 FAWN LAKE DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S pet-friendly?
No, 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S offer parking?
No, 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S does not offer parking.
Does 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S have a pool?
No, 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S does not have a pool.
Does 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S have accessible units?
No, 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7589 FAWN LAKE DR S does not have units with air conditioning.

