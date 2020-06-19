7560 Melvin Road

Amenities

pet friendly carport ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1214756



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.



|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Carport,Carpet,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.