7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Fenced 3/2/2 home In Villages at Westland - This three bedroom home has a great floor plan. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets with a kitchen island. It is equipped with a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. The living room is spacious and there is a separate dining room. The bedrooms are carpeted and are on a split floor plan. Enjoy relaxing afternoons on your covered back patio. Fenced backyard.



Available NOW

$50 Application Fee per Adult

$300 non-refundable pet fee pending owner approval - Breed Restrictions



