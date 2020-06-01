All apartments in Jacksonville
7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT.
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT.

7551 Cliff Cottage Court · No Longer Available
Location

7551 Cliff Cottage Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Fenced 3/2/2 home In Villages at Westland - This three bedroom home has a great floor plan. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets with a kitchen island. It is equipped with a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. The living room is spacious and there is a separate dining room. The bedrooms are carpeted and are on a split floor plan. Enjoy relaxing afternoons on your covered back patio. Fenced backyard.

Available NOW
$50 Application Fee per Adult
$300 non-refundable pet fee pending owner approval - Breed Restrictions

(RLNE3586122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. have any available units?
7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. have?
Some of 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. currently offering any rent specials?
7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. is pet friendly.
Does 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. offer parking?
No, 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. does not offer parking.
Does 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. have a pool?
No, 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. does not have a pool.
Does 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. have accessible units?
No, 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7551 CLIFF COTTAGE CT. has units with dishwashers.
