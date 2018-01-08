7542 Strato Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/233451707f ---- This Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath block home features a Carport, Fully Fenced, Nicely Shaded Yard, a Spacious Kitchen, and Master Bedroom/Bath. Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Apply Online. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pay Online Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections